JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.08, 434,823 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 365% from the average session volume of 93,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

