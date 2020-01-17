ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar Purchases 20,000 Shares

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.55 on Friday. ITUS Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

