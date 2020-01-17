Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Position Trimmed by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 327,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.