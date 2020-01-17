iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,282. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

