iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.29. 1,205,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

