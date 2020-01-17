iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 306.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 370,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,310,437. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

