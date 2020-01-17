iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.71, 31,064 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,216,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

