iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

