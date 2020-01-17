iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,878. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $138.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.