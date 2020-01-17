iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.75

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.75 and traded as high as $57.02. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

