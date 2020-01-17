iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,537,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,638 shares.The stock last traded at $28.73 and had previously closed at $28.42.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)
iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.