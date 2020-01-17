iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,537,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,638 shares.The stock last traded at $28.73 and had previously closed at $28.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

