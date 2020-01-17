iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,506 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

