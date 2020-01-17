iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $115.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4411 per share. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

