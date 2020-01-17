iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.88 and last traded at $65.96, approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.