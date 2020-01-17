iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,805 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,442 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

