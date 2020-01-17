iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 770,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,461,273. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.