iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 5.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,735. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.