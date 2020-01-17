iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

