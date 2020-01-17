iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Up to $53.40

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.37, but opened at $53.40. iRobot shares last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 2,881,934 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,441,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

