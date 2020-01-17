IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 43,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,513. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

