IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPSEY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

