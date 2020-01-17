IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Trading Up 2.2%

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.85, approximately 46,801 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 54,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.66.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of $468.69 million and a P/E ratio of 31.61.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

