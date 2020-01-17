iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.48, 800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

