Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

