InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 192,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,806. InVitae has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

