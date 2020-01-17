Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,564% compared to the typical volume of 304 call options.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

