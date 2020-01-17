Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,364 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,628% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

IPG stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 921,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

