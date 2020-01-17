Investors Buy Large Volume of Casey’s General Stores Put Options (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,569 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

