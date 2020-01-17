Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,145 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,874% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.03. 8,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

