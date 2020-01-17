InvestFeed Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $50,294.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Gatecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

