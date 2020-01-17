Investec (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $449.72

Investec plc (LON:INVP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $449.72 and traded as low as $428.90. Investec shares last traded at $436.60, with a volume of 1,279,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target (up from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Investec in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 441.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 448.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Investec’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Investec Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

