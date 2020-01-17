Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 17765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

