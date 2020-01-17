Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 17765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)
Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).
