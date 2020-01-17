Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.88 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,497,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,198. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

