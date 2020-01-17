Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 12,707,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.32 and a 12-month high of $222.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

