Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.34, 46,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,397,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

