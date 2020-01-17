Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) is Strid Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 2.8% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $58.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

