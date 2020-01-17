Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

