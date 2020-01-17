Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24, approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

