Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

