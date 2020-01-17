Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 511,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0515 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.