Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Intuit stock opened at $276.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 12 month low of $207.69 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuit by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

