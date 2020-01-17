Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.66. 57,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

