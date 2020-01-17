Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,574. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

