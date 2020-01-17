Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading 16.5% Higher

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) traded up 16.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $7.91, 453,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average session volume of 123,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

