International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,502 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

