Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 12,600 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intermap Technologies from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

