Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.66.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

