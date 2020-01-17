Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.5% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Intel by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 53,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.