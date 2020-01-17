Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INST. Zacks Investment Research cut Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis cut Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 20,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Instructure during the second quarter worth $12,368,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth $10,887,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 32.1% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth $5,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the second quarter worth $5,108,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

