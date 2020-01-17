Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

