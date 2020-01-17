Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%.
Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
